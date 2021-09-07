AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Achieves $4.75 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $1.01 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00148429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00208333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.07522290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,593.01 or 0.99988330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.55 or 0.00942123 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

