American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of CECO Environmental worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $270.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

