American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.99% of SP Plus worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SP Plus by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SP Plus by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SP Plus by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $758.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

