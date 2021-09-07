American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.66 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in QCR by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $813.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

