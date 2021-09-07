American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.32 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 91.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 73,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in EMCOR Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EMCOR Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

