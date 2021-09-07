American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 645,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,482,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.46% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE HR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.