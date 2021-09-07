American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 32,287 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 243,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 117,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 1,184,887 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE AU opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

