American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,808 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.05% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

