American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

