American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

Several research firms have commented on APEI. Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $505.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

