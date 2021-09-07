AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $67.15.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

