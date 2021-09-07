Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.