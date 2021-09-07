Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

