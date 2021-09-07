Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLKB opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,784.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

