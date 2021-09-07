Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $107,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

