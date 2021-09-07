Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $182.79 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.13 and its 200 day moving average is $170.03.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.