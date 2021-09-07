Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.