Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Announce $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.90. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $16.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $18.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

