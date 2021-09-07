Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

