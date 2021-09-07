Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.46. Generac posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $448.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.14 and a 200-day moving average of $361.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $458.57.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

