Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust also posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

CSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $108.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

