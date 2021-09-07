Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $27.15 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

