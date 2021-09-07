Analysts Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -42.83. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

