Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Adient reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 9,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,047. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.