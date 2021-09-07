Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $90.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. Appian reported sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $355.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.33 million to $356.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $417.13 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 20.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

