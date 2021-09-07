Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

