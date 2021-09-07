Analysts Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post sales of $9.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.13 million and the highest is $10.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.95. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

