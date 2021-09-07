Analysts Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post sales of $9.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.13 million and the highest is $10.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.95. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
