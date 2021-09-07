Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post sales of $95.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

