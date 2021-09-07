Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $228.36 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

