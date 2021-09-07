Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. HP reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $173,097,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

