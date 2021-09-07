Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.39.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,552,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $41.53. 54,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

