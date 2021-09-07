Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PSXP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PSXP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

