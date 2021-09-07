Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,570,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.