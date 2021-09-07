Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.48. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $49.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

