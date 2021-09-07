Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $155.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.69 million. trivago reported sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $908.87 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of trivago by 128.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,292 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth $347,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

