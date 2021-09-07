Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post sales of $71.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $72.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $285.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $309.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $422.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

