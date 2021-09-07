Analysts Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $33.22

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE:AEL remained flat at $$32.35 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

