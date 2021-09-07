Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $42.86

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Flywire stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

