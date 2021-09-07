Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $41.47

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. cut their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 7,944,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,362,880. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -193.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after buying an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Li Auto by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.