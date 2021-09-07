Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $2.75

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 2,544,023 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 314,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

