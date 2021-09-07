Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $38.88

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,225. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

