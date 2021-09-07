Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) PT at $294.88

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.40. 180,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,486. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.71. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

