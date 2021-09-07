Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $54.33

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,058,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOVA traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

