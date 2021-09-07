Analyzing Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) & BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schaeffler and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 1 1 5 0 2.57 BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schaeffler and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $14.39 billion 0.10 -$484.33 million ($0.72) -11.92 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schaeffler. Schaeffler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BEIJING ENTPS H/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler 2.84% 18.62% 2.98% BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schaeffler beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions. The Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segment both focuses on Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Asia/Pacific. The company was founded by Georg Schaeffler and Wilhelm Schaeffler in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

BEIJING ENTPS H/S Company Profile

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

