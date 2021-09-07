Analyzing U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Xpress Enterprises and Yellow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Xpress Enterprises $1.74 billion 0.26 $18.55 million $0.39 22.87 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.27

U.S. Xpress Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Xpress Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Xpress Enterprises and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Xpress Enterprises 2.20% 9.40% 2.12% Yellow -1.92% N/A -4.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Xpress Enterprises 0 2 2 0 2.50 Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33

U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.94%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Summary

U.S. Xpress Enterprises beats Yellow on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services. The company was founded by Max L. Fuller and Patrick Quinn in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

