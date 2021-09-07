Anglo American’s (AAL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,139 ($41.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £42.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,078.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,220.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders bought 225 shares of company stock worth $641,986 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

