Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,146 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,524 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,487,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

