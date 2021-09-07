Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.