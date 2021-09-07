Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 2.9% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

