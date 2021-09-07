Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,655,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

